Sasol extends 18-year deal to power future wheelchair basketball stars

In a major boost for South African sport and inclusion, Sasol has announced a powerful renewal of its landmark partnership with Wheelchair Basketball South Africa (WBSA) for another four years.

Building on an 18-year legacy of transforming lives, the commitment from 2025 to 2029 reaffirms a shared mission: to push boundaries, create opportunities where others may see limitations, and enable athletes to reach levels once thought out of reach.

This continued investment since 2007 promises to propel athletes to new heights. It will also fuel the growth of a sport dedicated to turning aspirations into extraordinary achievements.

Inspiring excellence across the sport

The renewal will continue the legacy and strengthen Sasol’s commitment to the transformative power of wheelchair basketball to grow potential, champion inclusion, and inspire excellence across the entire ecosystem of the sport in the country.

“Sasol’s commitment is more than sponsorship. It is about providing opportunities for our national wheelchair basketball teams to shine,” said Nozipho Mlambo, senior manager, Group Brand and Sponsorships at Sasol.

“This renewal reflects our shared belief in human potential. And we are honoured to stand alongside these exceptional athletes as they continue to represent South Africa.

“Through this renewed partnership, Sasol reaffirms its role as a catalyst for change. It is championing diversity, enabling athletes to turn aspirations into achievements and empowering them to truly Live the Impossible.”

Put national teams on global stage

Sasol’s support has played a critical role in enabling the national teams to compete on the global stage. This includes appearances at the U23 Men’s World Championships and the U25 Women’s World Championships. And the Commonwealth Games, and the African Paralympic Games.

Charles Saunders, CEO of Wheelchair Basketball SA, reacted to the sponsorship renewal. He said the continued support will help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation of children with a disability.

“Sasol’s continued commitment is a powerful endorsement of our mission and our athletes. This partnership has transformed the sport. And it has created pathways for growth, opportunity and global competitiveness.

“Together, we will continue to elevate wheelchair basketball and inspire the next generation,” Saunders added.

Under the slogan “Live the Impossible”, Sasol has been able to make the lives of many kids [with a disability] possible. It did this by restoring their hope and offering them an opportunity to travel the world through wheelchair basketball.

The majority of them come from disadvantaged backgrounds. This has been a truly life-changing project for them.

