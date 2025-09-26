Short-distance runner Karabo Mailula hopes her first title will lure sponsors to her corner

SA short-distance runner Karabo Mailula is hoping that sponsors will be convinced and start backing her following the Absa Run Your City 10km race in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Mailula clinched her maiden victory when she crossed the finish line with a time of 33:34 in the women’s race.

She seized control from the second kilometre after an early spell in the pack.

The 23-year-old pulled away steadily, the gap widening with every stride, before cruising to a maiden Absa series victory.

Speaking to the media after the race, Mailula said that she has caught the attention of several sponsors and promised them podium finishes.

“I am marketing myself since I will be done with my degree this year. Now, I want to get a sponsor and also a club where I can run under them and get paid,” Mailula said.

“That was my goal to run well in major races such as Absa and Spar. If sponsors can come to me, I will have something on the plate to show them that I came into the podium for USSAS [University Sports South Africa], World Student Games.

“I have now won Absa, so I can come with something that is valuable, and we can negotiate.”

Focus shifts to Gqeberha

Currently running under the Pretoria University, better known as Tuks, Mailula said she is confident that she can also clinch the upcoming Spar Women’s 10km race, which will be held in Gqeberha on Saturday

“Coming to the Absa was a risk that I took, but I told myself that I would be strong mentally and I would make a recovery plan.

“My coach [Caster Semenya] will help me recover fast, and then I believe I can do that. I will recover starting from today [Wednesday] until I travel to Gqeberha and run the race,” Mailula added.

Kabelo Mulaudzi won the men’s Absa race, successfully defending his title four times with a new course record of 28:39.

