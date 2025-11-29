Springboks finish 2025 season in style with massive win in Cardiff

The Springboks finished the 2025 season in style with a 73-0 demolition of Wales in Cardiff, where they pulled away in the second half of the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour Test after leading by 28-0 at the break.

With their pack again laying a superb foundation, the Boks simply had too much firepower for the Welsh, and scored 11 tries in the Test.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored two tries and added nine conversions for a personal haul of 28 points, but unfortunately Eben Etzebeth was red carded for making contact with the eyes of a Welsh player late in the game as tempers flared up.

The tries came at regular intervals and if it wasn’t for some over-eagerness by the Boks, they could have led by more at the break.

With their scrum again setting the tone, three of the four tries came from this phase, with Ethan Hooker, Jasper Wiese, and Morne van den Berg all scoring from the back of very strong scrums.

Thirty-five up

Gerhard Steenekamp opened the scoring after a great attack by the Boks, who took the ball through numerous phases in the Welsh 22 before the prop crashed over for his second Test try in his first start for South Africa.

The Boks mixed up their play in the second half, scoring a number of great tries, with Wilco Louw over for his second Test try after some relentless pressure from the Boks close to the Welsh tryline.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who landed all four conversions in the first half, added the extras to make it 35-0 after 44 minutes.

Three minutes later, a moment of brilliance from Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who took at quick tap penalty, accelerated into a gap and scored, before he converted, made it 42-0 for the visitors, who were clearly shifting to a higher gear.

Then Canan Moodie scored after hacking ahead a loose ball and outpacing the Welsh defence for a 49-0 lead after as many minutes.

Bomb Squad unleashed

Rassie Erasmus then sent on the Bomb Squad as the Bok coach emptied the bench in one go and shortly thereafter, Andre Esterhuizen scored the visitors’ eighth try in the corner after more enterprising attack in the Welsh half. Feinberg-Mngomezulu missed the conversion – his first of the match – but South Africa led 54-0 after 54 minutes.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu then scored his second try of the match before Ruan Nortje grabbed his first five-pointer in his 18th Test after more relentless power play by the visitors and after the two successful conversions, the Boks led by 68-0 with 10 minutes to go.

Etzebeth scored the last try, not long before he received his marching orders, but that was enough for the Boks for their biggest win of the season. –www.saru.co.za

