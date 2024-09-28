More Sports

Springboks overpower Argentina to bag more silverware

By Sunday World
Boks
Cheslin Kolbe of South Afica was in action against Argentina in Mbombela. Photo by Gallo Images.

The Springboks were in control from start to finish as they won the Castle Lager Rugby Championship with a superb 48-7 (half-time 27-7) victory over Argentina at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday evening.

Like last weekend in Argentina, the Springboks made a very fast start and were leading 14-0 after as many minutes, with two pulsating tries, by Aphelele Fassi and Pieter-Steph du Toit, and a powerful scrum performance by South Africa.

Credit to the visiting Pumas, who came back 20 minutes in to score a try of their own, but Fassi’s second try and a penalty goal by Jaden Hendrikse – who handled the kicking duties on the day – extended the lead to 22-7.

The already ecstatic crowd went into a frenzy when Cheslin Kolbe scored a trademark try three minutes before referee Ben O’Keeffe called a halt to the first-half.

After a slow start to the second half, the Boks finished like they started and added three more tries to their tally.

 

Scorers:

Springboks 48 (27) – Tries: Aphelele Fassi (2), Pieter-Steph du Toit (2), Cheslin Kolbe, Malcolm Marx, Jesse Kriel. Conversions: Jaden Hendrikse (2), Handre Pollard (3). Penalty goal: Hendrikse.

Argentina 7 (7) – Try: Tomas Albornoz. Conversion: Albornoz. –  www.sarugby.co.za

