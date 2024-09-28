Springboks overpower Argentina to bag more silverware

The Springboks were in control from start to finish as they won the Castle Lager Rugby Championship with a superb 48-7 (half-time 27-7) victory over Argentina at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday evening.

Like last weekend in Argentina, the Springboks made a very fast start and were leading 14-0 after as many minutes, with two pulsating tries, by Aphelele Fassi and Pieter-Steph du Toit, and a powerful scrum performance by South Africa.

Credit to the visiting Pumas, who came back 20 minutes in to score a try of their own, but Fassi’s second try and a penalty goal by Jaden Hendrikse – who handled the kicking duties on the day – extended the lead to 22-7.

The already ecstatic crowd went into a frenzy when Cheslin Kolbe scored a trademark try three minutes before referee Ben O’Keeffe called a halt to the first-half.

After a slow start to the second half, the Boks finished like they started and added three more tries to their tally.

Scorers:

Springboks 48 (27) – Tries: Aphelele Fassi (2), Pieter-Steph du Toit (2), Cheslin Kolbe, Malcolm Marx, Jesse Kriel. Conversions: Jaden Hendrikse (2), Handre Pollard (3). Penalty goal: Hendrikse.

Argentina 7 (7) – Try: Tomas Albornoz. Conversion: Albornoz. – www.sarugby.co.za