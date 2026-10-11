Stephen Mokoka targeting top podium at Joburg 10km

The 2026 Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km is back for another instalment. This year promises to be bigger and better, with veteran long-distance runner Stephen Mokoka looking to make a statement next Sunday.

Elite and social runners will be lining up at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec for this year’s Hollywoodbets 10km race.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mokoka said he would be looking to produce a much-improved finish on last year’s race.

The 41-year-old will be up against fellow elite runners such as Sibusiso Msibi and speedster Thabang Mosiako, who is determined to conclude his season on a high by defending his Joburg 10km crown

Be that as it may, Mokoka has set realistic targets for himself to improve on his result from last year, where he finished third.

“I am looking forward to the Joburg 10km race because in its first-year inception, I think I was eighth. But last year, I managed to finish third. So, I can easily say my target this year is to be able to maintain being in the top six from last year in Durban,” Mokoka said.

“I am hoping next week I can be able to do better than I did last year. That’s the ultimate goal, to improve the position.

“And then in terms of other races like the Absa Run Your City and all other races, I think I’ve achieved enough in terms of my goals.

“Then going back to the Cape Town Marathon this year, when the club [Hollywood Athletics Club] helped me… Last year, I had a tough year where I could not run a proper marathon but this year I managed to run 2:10:48 in the marathon [finished 13th]. So, I can just say it has been an amazing year.”

In the women’s race, the line-up includes Neheng Khatala, Irvette van Zyl, Emma Pallant-Browne, Mbao Racheal Makura from Kenya and queen of ultramarathon running Gerda Steyn.

“The streets of Nasrec will be painted purple. People must just come out to enjoy and for us, elite runners, to deliver a good performance.

“I’m hopeful that I can finish in a better position compared to last year. That will be a big improvement. ” Mokoka added.