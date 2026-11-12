Tatjana Smith ‘sabotaged herself’ with sponsorship deal, says Swimming SA operations manager

The country seems divided over the shocking news that swimming sensation Tatjana Smith will no longer represent South Africa and has switched her allegiance to the Netherlands.

This four-time Olympic medalist took to social media on Tuesday to announce the news, citing financial pressures, the need for stronger high-performance support and a desire to explore her Dutch heritage.

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While Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has expressed support for Smith’s decision, Swimming SA Operations Manager Mafata Modutoane has questioned the Olympic champion’s decision.

READ: Gayton McKenzie wishes Tatjana Smith success after switch to the Netherlands

Modutoane claimed that Smith had previously sabotaged herself by accepting sponsorship deals that clashed with the federation’s sponsors and technical gear.

“The federation has always supported Tatjana, from when we spotted her in Nelspruit at the age of 12. Sometimes it’s not always financial, because as a federation, we do not have the financial means,” Modutoane said during his interview with Andile Ncube on Metro FM.

“But at the same time, Tatjana sabotaged herself. At some point, there was an issue of her using technical gear of a different sponsor or brand from the federation.

“Swimming South Africa has always maintained that athletes can sign up with any technical gear brands, but the IP (Intellectual Property) remains with Swimming SA.

“And in a national team, you must wear the technical gear of the national team sponsor. And we said she can wear anything that she wants outside of the national team.”

Modutoane also claimed that Smith forfeited funds by swimming in her private sponsor’s gear instead of the kit supplied by the national team.

The Swimming SA operations manager also stated that Smith’s manager, who is also her husband, Joel Smith, brokered the technical-gear sponsorship deal for the Olympic champion that ultimately caused the rift between the Olympic champion and the federation.