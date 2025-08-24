Tatjana Smith wins big at 2025 SA Sports Awards

Multiple Olympic Gold medalist Tatjana Smith became the biggest winner at the 2025 SA Sports Awards after scooping two top accolades at the Sun City Superbowl on Sunday night.

Smith won the Sportswoman of the Year award and the biggest one of the night, the Sport Star of the Year, beating sprinter Akani Simbine and Paralympic champion Mpumelelo Mhlongo to the award.

SA Paralympic champion Simone Kruger also walked away with two awards on the night, the Junior Star of the Year award and the Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability. She was nominated alongside Kgothatso Montjane and Minke Janse van Rensburg for the latter nomination.

The discus and shot put paralympian was rewarded for her magnificent year in 2024, when she won two gold medals, first at the Paris Paralympics and then at the World Championships.

Other winners at the glitz and glamarous night was the 4x100m men’s relay team for the Team of The Year accolade and Mhlongo for the Sportsman of The Year with Disability, amongst others.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content.