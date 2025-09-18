Team SA ends day six at World Champs in Tokyo with no medal

Things are not looking good for Team South Africa at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, as it was another bad day at the office. And they wrapped up Day Six with no medal on Thursday.

Medal hopeful Zakithi Nene missed out on a podium finish when he slipped into position five in the 400m final.

Botswana international Collen Kebinatshipi made history by becoming his nation’s first-ever men’s world champion.

Kebinatshipi stormed to a world-leading national record of 43.53 to win the 400m and move to 10th on the world all-time list, holding off Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards, who adds his 400m silver in a national record of 43.72 to the world 200m bronze he claimed in London in 2017.

Bayapo Ndori joined his compatriot Kebinatshipi on the podium, clinching bronze for Botswana with 44.20.

800m sensation Prudence Sekgodiso did not even go past the heats. This after she pulled out of her race due to what seemed to be an injury.

SA sprinter Sinesipho Dambile qualified for the men’s 200m final after an amazing sprint during his semi-final heat.

Dambile ran a Personal Best (PB) time of 19.97 to finish third in his heat and sixth overall. This will see him compete in the final on Friday afternoon. The race is scheduled to start at 3.06pm.

The 23-year-old unseats his compatriot and veteran Wayde van Niekerk, who missed out on the final after finishing 11th in the overall list with a time of 20.12.

