The 2025 SA Sports Awards red carpet graced by top athletes, public figures

It was glitz and glamour at the 2025 SA Sports Awards, as the red carpet saw some of the top athletes, politicians, and public figures grace the occasion in style at the magnificent Sun City Superbowl on Sunday night.

The likes of multiple Olympic Gold medalist Tatjana Smith, sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi, SA Football Association’s Linda Zwane, MKP MP Papa Penny, and young SA sprinter Bradley Nkoana, to count but a few, were amongst the public figures who trod the red carpet.

Nkoana, who was part of the historic SA men’s 4x100m relay team that clinched silver at the Olympics in Paris, France, last year, said he is honoured to be amongst the top stars to be recognised for their excellence.

Bumpy year

“Our year as SA athletes had its ups and downs because before Paris, we had World Relays in the Bahamas. We had a hiccup, and did not do well. That is when I had to step up and wear my big boy pants, and I then represented my country well and qualified to go to Paris,” Nkoana said.

“When we got to Paris, we had another hiccup, but through God, we were able to overcome that and stay positive by developing a mindset that we are one of the best countries in the world and will show it at the biggest stage.

“And we were able to step up and do great things against some of the best competitors in the world,” he added.

The relay team is nominated in the Sports Team of the Year category, and will be up against the T20 Proteas Women’s cricket team and the wheelchair tennis duo of Donald Ramphadi and Lucas Sithole.

Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie and South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile are also present at the awards, amongst other prominent personalities and dignitaries.

Here are some of the biggest awards on offer tonight:

Sport Star of the Year: Akani Simbine, Tatjana Smith and Mpumelelo Mhlongo.

Sportswoman of the Year: Tatjana Smith, Tasneem Solomons andLaura Wolvaardt.

Sportsman of the Year: Alan Hatherly, Akani Simbine and Pieter-Stephanus Du Toit

Sport Team of the Year: 4x100m Men’s Team (Paris Olympics), Donald Ramphadi & Lucas Sithole and Protea Women Team – Cricket – T20.

Coach of the Year: Jason Sewanyana, Rocco Meiring and Andries Kruger.

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Kgothatso Montjane, Simone Kruger and Minke Janse van Rensburg.

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo, Pieter du Preez and Jean-Paul Veaudry.

Sport Administrator of the Year: Gavin Crookes, Pholetsi Moseki and Hezekiel Sepeng.

Youth/Junior Sport Star of the Year: Bayanda Walaza, Noah Bennett and Simoné Kruger.

