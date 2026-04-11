Two Oceans champion Arthur Jantjies reveals his winning strategy

The Mzansi athletics fraternity is still talking animatedly about the exploits of little-known runner Arthur Jantjies who came out of nowhere to win this year’s Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

The lanky and muscular Jantjies used his power to outrun one of the favorites, Onalenna Khonkhobe who was left eating dust in the final stages of the World’s Most Beautiful Race. In the ladies’ race Gerda Steyn continues to shatter records and she powered to her record-breaking, seventh consecutive victory, finishing at 3:27:43.

After shaking off the attentions of Hollywood AC’s Tsepo Ramashamole just after the marathon mark, Zimbabwe’s Blessing Waison was the first man to crest Constantia Nek. His bravery forced the leading bunch including Onalenna Khonkhobe, defending champion Joseph Seutloali and Jantjies to give chase.

Waison was caught at 49km as the trio hurtled towards the finish with Khonkhobe making what he thought was the decisive move at the 51km mark. Seutloali would yield, but Jantjies showed tremendous strength to stay in touch with the 2024 champion [Khonkhobe]and then surged away from him just before Chet’s Hill to claim a famous 35 second victory over his friend and rival Khonkhobe.

“I know he (Khonkhobe) is faster than me. But in training we always pick up in the last 8km. I stayed close to him, and he gave up too quickly. Then I told myself I’m going to strike now,” confirms Jantjies. Running in only his second ultra marathon after claiming sixth position at the 2025 City to City Marathon (2:54:26).

Jantjies’ name will be emblazoned alongside that of Gerda Steyn. Ten years after she ran her first 56km race in The Mother City, Steyn produced a polished tactical performance. The 36-year-old pulled away from reigning Africanbank Soweto Marathon champion Margaret Jepchumba moments after going through the marathon mark in 2:34:34

The fastest women in the history of the race (3:26:54) never looked back. Steyn went on to cross the finish line in (3:27:43) – the second fastest time of her Two Oceans.

“I didn’t break the record but I’m still happy with my race and am really happy with my time. It’s a completely successful day for me,” Steyn told media during the post-race press conference. “When I won my first Two Oceans, I never envisaged winning seven. I take it year for year. If I’m here next year and ready and fit, then I’ll push for sure. But I also need to accept the fact that I’m getting older. But for now, I’m feeling strong and I feel that I still have a few more years left in my career. So, if seven becomes eight and eight becomes ten, then I’ll take it.”

TOP 10 RESULTS: Two Oceans Ultra Marathon

Elite Men

1 Arthur Jantjies 03:09:25, 2 Onalenna Khonkhobe 03:10:00, 3 Blessing Zvikomborero Waison 03:11:13, 4 Dennis Kipkosgei 03:11:29, 5 Tumelo Moja 03:12:07, 6 Sphamandla Nkosi 03:12:42, 7 Siboniso Sikhakhane 03:12:42, 8 Malixole Kalideni 03:12:49, 9 Mphatso Nadolo 03:13:16, 10 Msawenkosi Mthalane 03:13:32

Elite Women

1 Gerda Steyn 03:27:43, 2 Margaret Jepchumba 03:33:31, 3 Nobukhosi Tshuma 03:38:34, 4 Shelmith Muriuki 03:39:14, 5 Rholex Jelimo Kogo 03:40:39, 6 Mildred Chepkemei Kinyanja 03:42:42, 7 Bize Beyira Negasa 03:43:00, 8 Neheng Khatala 03:43:43, 9 Courtney Olsen 03:44:40, 10 Loveness Madziva 03:48:54

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