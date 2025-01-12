We have massive goals that even scare us – coach Mdodana

After ending 2024 on a high note as the number-one-ranked netball team in Africa, the Spar Proteas have massive goals that even scare them as the new year gets underway, according to assistant coach Zanele Mdodana.

The Proteas will be returning to action in the Caribbean against the in-form Jamaica in a three-match Test Margaret Beckford Sunshine series in Kingston from Saturday until January 25.

South Africa, who come from a Spar Challenge triumph against Malawi in December, will be going up against an equally strong and in-form Jamaican side that recently moved into the third spot on the world rankings after beating England in a Test series.

Mdodana, who knows a thing or two about playing against the Sunshine Girls in the Caribbean, said that the Proteas are looking forward to the Test as they intend to achieve some of the massive goals they have set for themselves this year.

“We are super excited to take on the Sunshine Girls in January. As a team, we ended 2024 on a massive high, being the number-one-ranked team in Africa,” Mdodana said.

“We just want to build on that, and 2025 is our year to elevate and take our game up a notch.

“We’ve got massive goals that even scare us as a team, and we want to make sure that we put our best foot forward in achieving that and have a good understanding of where Jamaica is, because they also ended the year on a massive high winning against England.

“So, we know that it’s going to be a massive challenge, but we’re looking forward to it. We know that you know that to be the best, you need to play against the best and beat the best.

“And they’re ranked higher than us, and so we want to take that challenge on, and we look forward to seeing what we can deliver between the four lines against Jamaica,” Mdodana added.

Head coach Jenny van Dyk said the series against Jamaica will be her biggest challenge by far since taking over the Proteas job last year.

“It’s my biggest challenge since taking over as coach,” Van Dyk said.

“It’s always tough playing in the Caribbean; the humidity may also be a problem, but our strategy will be to close the gap in the scoreline and then to go in hard, looking for the win.”

