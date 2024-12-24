‘Not sure how I’ll enjoy Xmas when I’m unemployed’ – Clint Larsen

Former Magesi FC coach Clint Larsen, who parted ways with the club abruptly after they were beaten 3-0 by Jose Riveiro’s All Star Team in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday, has jokingly mentioned that he is in for a bleak Christmas since he is jobless.

Even though the former Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United coach asserted that he has not received coaching job offers, he has been linked with a move to Betway Premiership KZN outfits Richards Bay United and Arrows.

No offers yet

Larsen told Sunday World that he has not received any offers, and he will have to spend Christmas at home with his family.

“At the moment I am home with the family. I am not sure how I will enjoy Christmas when I just got unemployed. There has been no contact from any club. But this is football and anything can happen,” said Larsen.

“I see there are coaches who have left their clubs and maybe something can open up. Maybe something will come soon, but for now there is nothing, no offer on the table.

“I had a good time at Magesi. But in football, you have to move on and be ready for the next challenge when it comes,” he added.

Interim coaches

Magesi are likely to remain with Larsen’s former assistant coaches, Papi Zothwane and Jacky Ledwaba. They will remain as interim coaches while the club is looking for a suitable replacement.

On Saturday, it was a sad day for the newly crowned Carling Knockout champions, as Larsen shocked all and sundry when he announced his departure from the club. He announced this on national TV during a post-match interview. Larsen rewrote the history books when they nailed the dominating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the final. This was in Bloemfontein last month.

“Our players looked tired. It has been very difficult. And we have played seven away games in a row,” Larsen said on Supersport TV after the match.

Shock resignation

“This is officially my last game with the team. I want to thank the players, the technical team, the supporters and most importantly the chairman, for giving me opportunity to lead the club in the last two years. Time will tell how the players will take it. Some are going to be sad and some other are going to be happy. But they are strong, and they will continue to make club proud.

“I am giving the team an opportunity to bring fresh energy and a new coach to take the club forward. We won promotion and that stands out for me. And winning a major trophy [Carling Knockout] in only four months in the PSL will remain with me for many years. I wish the club everything of the best going forward,” added Larsen.

