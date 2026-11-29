Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be out to register his first points in the CAF Champions League when his side takes on Tanzanian giants Simba SC in Dar es Salaam this afternoon. The game is scheduled to get under way at 3pm.

The Buccaneers have been drawn in a tricky Champions League Group C against Mo-

roccan side RS Berkane, Colombe Sportive of Cameroon, and Simba.

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The match against Simba will mark Ouaddou’s official debut in the Champions League group stages as a Pirates coach, after falling short in the preliminary rounds last season.

‘A difficult game’

“It will be a difficult game. We are playing away and we must adapt to the environment. It is a Champions League game, so it’s a different type of football

as well,” Ouaddou said before the game.

“We are going to prepare for that game, but again, we know that he [Steve Barker] knows us because he was in this league. He knows Pirates very well.”

Ouaddou, alongside several other Pirates players, has been clear on their Champions League mission since the start of the season, stating that they want to go for continental glory after the team’s league and other domestic cup success.

“The Champions League is a different ball game. It is a level higher from what we are used to in the PSL, and I think it is going to test us in terms of where we are as a team,” Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi said.

“The past two seasons, we fell short but we have been able to try and rectify that so [we can] … look forward to the competition and for the boys to get the much-needed experience.”

Simba side high in confidence

Standing in the way of Pirates’ positive start to their Champions League campaign is a Simba side that is high in confidence and on top of the Tanzanian League under South African coach Steve Barker, who himself has his own ambitions and targets in the competition.

“We have big ambitions of being successful in this Champions League. We know what we want to achieve, and that requires hard work and good performances. I understand the expectations of the leadership, the players and everyone who loves Simba,” Barker said.