The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has co-opted SA’s prominent businessman Sandile Zungu into the continent’s football governing body.

In a document, which Sunday World has seen, Zungu’s imminent move to CAF comes via the “president’s [Motsepe] suggestion”.

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It follows Zungu’s failed endeavour to take over Safa as president in September. The ambitious entrepreneur challenged Safa president Danny Jordaan in the elective congress in Midrand and was walloped by the incumbent, who retained his stool at the top table.

Jordaan amassed 157 votes while Zungu, in his maiden and valiant campaign, registered 82.

Jordaan, who is a former CEO of the 2010 Fifa World Cup local organising committee, is in his fourth term as the president after he ascended to the Safa throne in the 2013 elections.

Zungu, who owns AmaZulu, among a host of other multi-million entities, is being roped into the CAF organising committee for the Inter-clubs Competitions, a move that is seen as a stroke of genius.

Zungu confirmed to Sunday World that he has been co-opted to CAF but said he could not elaborate further.

“Yes, I am aware of these developments but I cannot comment on something that has not been made official. I will talk about it more openly and officially once they [CAF] make an announcement. Right now, I cannot engage further on the matter,”

he said.

Zungu’s presence an investment for Africa

Observers say Zungu is being thrust into the football global game, where he will be exposed to the dealings of Fifa and other continental bodies such as Uefa, Oceania, Concacaf and Conmebol.

It is also seen as a move to introduce Zungu to the movers and shakers on the continent, preparing him for a bigger role in the CAF and to engage with prospective blue-chip international companies and corporates that have the potential to sponsor CAF competitions.

Bringing Zungu, a distinguished entrepreneur on board, will be an investment for the continent.

Role of the inter-club committee

The confederation says the inter-club committee is responsible for organising and supervising CAF’s interclub tournaments, such as the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup,

in line with its governing regulations and executive committee directives.

It also oversees the running and supervision of interclub competitions, including related media, marketing and kit regulations.

Further, it operates as a standing committee that advises and assists the CAF executive committee in carrying out its duties.

The committee includes a chairperson, a vice-president, necessary executive committee members, the president of the referees committee and additional members appointed by the executive committee.

Zungu’s business interests

Outside football, Zungu leads Zungu Investments (Zico), a South African investment holding company he founded in 2000 as a private equity and investment holding firm focused on sectors such as mining, pharmaceuticals, education, property, sports and energy.

The 59-year-old businessman has turned AmaZulu into a formidable club that is staking its claim in the SA Premier Soccer League.

Other South Africans co-opted into the various CAF standing committees include Jordaan, long-serving Safa vice-president Natasha Tsichlas and Mxolisi Sibam, who is the chairperson of Safa’s finance committee.

Jordaan will be a member of the CAF organising committee for youth (Under-23, Under-20 and Under-17), while Tsichlas, a former Mamelodi Sundowns boss, will serve on the continental Women’s Football structures. Sibam will be a member of the finance committee as well in the CAF.