South Africa and Bangladesh will return to the crease this week for their first of three ODI’s at Buffalo Park in East London on Tuesday afternoon, after the two gruelling Test matches recently.

The Proteas emerged victorious, winning the first Test by nine wickets and the second by an innings and 219 runs.

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Coach Shukri Conrad and his charges will turn their focus to white-ball cricket, which will be followed by three T20 internationals. Several stars have been rested for the ODI and T20 matches, with Tony de Zorzi the only player from the Test series included in the 50-over squad.

Top spinner Keshav Maharaj returns to the setup and will captain the side after missing the Bangladesh World Test Championship clashes. Seam bowlers Kwena Maphaka and Gerald Coetzee were in the One-Day International squad but were ruled out with injuries.

Maphaka is recovering from a right hamstring injury, while Coetzee recently sustained an adductor muscle injury.

‘Helluva couple of weeks’

“It’s been a helluva couple of weeks. It felt like a five-Test series we’ve been involved in here and you could sense that the intensity was flagging a bit,” Conrad said. “We were able to … dig deep when we needed to … But everybody is going to get a break.

“A big thrust for us in conversations stemming from the Australian series was when we were in dominant positions to be able to ram home the advantage, and … especially on the batting side of things, we did that to a large degree,” the coach added.

Conrad and his side will meet Bangladesh at Buffalo Park, then head to St George’s

Park in Gqeberha and wrap things up at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Monday next week.

Proteas ODI squad to face Bangladesh:

Keshav Maharaj (captain); Dewald Brevis; Corbin Bosch; Quinton de Kock; Tony de

Zorzi; Bjorn Fortuin; Jordan Hermann; Duan Jansen; Nqobani Mokoena; Lhuan-Dre Pretorius; Anrich Nortje; Lungi Ngidi; Sinethemba Qeshile; Tristan Stubbs; Tiaan van Vuuren.