SA Under-23’s star-studded generation fix their gaze on LA

The South African U23 squad assembled for camp this week as their quest to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, US, is under way and the quality in coach Raymond Mdaka’s squad is nothing short of mind-blowing.

Mdaka welcomed back Thato Sibiya, Shandre Campbell, Lazola Maku and Gomolemo Kekana on top of the crème de la crème featuring the likes of Mfundo Vilakazi, Mpho Padime, Neo Rapoo, Simphiwe Selepe and Kutlwano Lethlaku in his star-studded team.

The Under-23s faced Madagascar in the first match of their third-round Olympic Qualifier matches at the Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday, with the second leg set to be played at the same venue on Tuesday afternoon.

Mdaka leads arguably the most talented Amaglug-glug squad yet.

Most of his players play first-team football at top clubs like Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

There are also overseas-based players in the Belgian top division, the MLS and the Portuguese top flight.

The last time the U23s played at the Olympics was during the 2020 Tokyo Games, where they exited in the group stages.

However, with the abundance of talent that is causing Mdaka to have sleepless nights and a good headache, as he previously confessed, Amaglug-glug are tipped to book their ticket to LA in 2028 and represent the country well.

Here is a look at some of the youngsters who will be key for Mdaka in his mission to secure qualifications for the Olympic Games:

Shandre Campbell (KV Kortrijk)

Campbell is probably the most experienced player in Mdaka’s team, having been with Bafana Bafana and coach Pitso Mosimane. He was at the previous Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

Campbell plays in the Belgian Pro League alongside Relebohile Mofokeng.

The 21-year-old will turn 23 a day after the Games get under way on 14 July 2028, which makes him well within the age limits of the tournament.

Thato Sibiya (LOSC Lille)

Sibiya is another diamond who is destined for greatness. His few appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns were enough to earn him a move on loan to one of the top clubs in France, LOSC Lille.

Sibiya, though, plays for the B team and could see the move become permanent if he puts his best foot forward and continues to impress.

Mfundo Vilakazi (Kaizer Chiefs)

Despite being early in the Betway Premiership season, the Chiefs starlet, Vilakazi, is seemingly becoming a key member of coach Fernando da Cruz’s team.

The 20-year-old fan-favourite has seen his game mature under Da Cruz and it can only get better building up to the Olympics.

Kutlwano Lethlaku (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Even though Lethlaku is not seeing a lot of game time at a highly competitive Mamelodi Sundowns side, he has proved time and again to be a player any coach can rely on when the chips are down.

Letlhaku always shows up when called in the junior national team.

Even at Sundowns, Cardoso knows that whenever he has an injury crisis or a situation like the one involving Monnapule Saleng before the CAF Champions League final, where he went AWOL, Letlhaku stepped up and delivered a solid performance to help Sundowns win their second continental star.

Mpho Padime (Orlando Pirates)

Currently the most spoken-about and exciting star in the PSL, Padime is having a dream start to his professional football career.

Padime got promoted to the first team this season, was handed the famous number 38 jersey left by Relebohile Mofokeng and is enjoying his first few caps in the junior national team.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fletcher Smythe-Lowe (Estoril Praia SAD FC, Portugal), Enrique Erasmus (Thames FC), Kgoleng Ratisani (Orlando Pirates FC)

Defenders: Luthando Vena (Stellenbosch), Asekho Tiwani (Kruger United), Tylon Smith (New England Revolution, US), Moses Mphekgoane (Hope FC), Neo Rapoo (Orlando Pirates), Thato Sibiya (LOSC Lille, France), Cassidy Snyders (AmaTuks), Siviwe Nkwali (Stellenbosch)

Midfielders: Camren Dansin (Orlando Pirates), Gomolemo Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dhakier Lee (Cape Town City), Simphiwe Selepe (Orlando Pirates), Lazola Maku (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards: Mfundo Vilakazi (Kaizer Chiefs), Kutlwano Letlhaku (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nhlanhla Gasa (Golden Arrows), Shandre Campbell (KV Kortrijk, Belgium), Mpho Padime (Orlando Pirates), Quwan Plaatjies (Stellenbosch), Thabang Mahlangu (Sekhukhune United), Manelis Mazibuko (Siwelele FC)