Safa gives ‘under pressure’ referees a pat on the back

While Mzansi referees were on the receiving end of harsh criticism after last week’s round of Betway Premiership games, other referees were flying the country’s flag high in the CAF Super League final.

The winners of the Confederation Cup and the CAF Champions League compete in the Super League.

In light of this, the South African Football Association (Safa) seized the chance to commend the officials who officiated the CAF Super Cup match between Al Ahly and Zamalek in Egypt on Friday.

This followed harsh criticism of Premier Soccer League match official and referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa after the Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-1 victory against the Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Serious questions were raised again about referee Masixole Bambiso during the other match between the Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay United in Durban on Sunday.

The referees department and Safa’s national referees committee did, however, congratulate Abongile Tom and Akhona Makalima this week on their selections to serve as VAR and AVAR in the Super Final.

Zamalek won 4-3 on penalties to claim the 2024 CAF Super Cup at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“This remarkable achievement is testament to their dedication, skill, and professionalism,” said Safa on its website.

Inspiration to aspiring referees

“We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and the honour they bring to South African officiating on the continental stage.

“Their appointment not only highlights their individual excellence but also serves as an inspiration to all aspiring referees in our country.

“As top VAR officials on the continent, we are confident that Abongile and Akhona will continue to uphold the highest standards of officiating.

“We look forward to their future contributions to the training and development of match officials in South Africa, especially as we have entered discussions to one day introduce VAR technology in our domestic competitions.

“Once again, congratulations to Abongile Tom and Akhona Makalima. We are proud of you and wish you continued success in your officiating careers.”

Safa president Danny Jordaan said he was delighted to see the great strides that South African match officials continue to make on the international stage.

“This recognition on the global stage is an inspiration to all officials who also follow in their footsteps,” Jordaan said.

