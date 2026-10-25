90 000 fans expected for Soweto Derby as safety plans put to the test

As South Africa’s biggest sporting event, the Soweto derby, is set to roll into town on Saturday, with a 90 000-strong crowd expected, stadium bosses are promising to use the same winning game plan that kept last month’s sold-out Springboks-All Blacks clash running smoothly.

A total of 85 976 people attended that match.

And with past derbies marred by chaos, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has issued a stern warning: get crowd safety right or face criminal charges.

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Orlando Pirates will host Kaizer Chiefs in a Betway Premiership league match at the venue on Saturday.

Tickets for the match were sold out in about six hours.

Stadium Management South Africa CEO Bertie Grobbelaar said the SMSA has had talks with the events, safety, security and planning committee.

“All the stakeholders report to this structure. It includes disaster management, JMPD, environmental health, EMS JHB, SAPS, medical services, crime prevention and others and we all submit plans for the derby,” said Grobbelaar.

He is appealing to fans to limit their use of private vehicles and opt for park-and-ride facilities to halt traffic congestion.

Grobbelaar warned fans who planned to arrive with fake tickets or without tickets, that security would be tough.

“We had a successful rugby event and I am certain we can have the same with the Soweto derby.

“We will be using the same ticketing system we used with the rugby match, the same guys, a similar technology and connectivity support. So, I do not see why we should have problems,” he added.

“We reduced the number of parking tickets to 8 000 and people can use the Gautrain and then get onto the buses to the stadium and back. Second option is that they can use Rea Vaya buses as well. Thirdly, there will be park and ride in Park Station and at the Johannesburg Stadium for R80.

“At the Johannesburg Stadium, the cars will be guarded by security, Gauteng wardens and JMPD officers – it is safer and less than paying R120 to illegal parking guys near the stadium. There’s also parking … at Booysen Reserve by the golf course for R80 – there will be shuttles to the stadium and back.

“There will be a dedicated gate for people who arrive via park and ride and with wristbands and they will go straight to their seats. This will assist in processing thousands of fans into the venue speedily,” Grobbelaar said.

As part of preventative measures, McKenzie will conduct an oversight tour of the stadium tomorrow. “I told Stadium Management SA that I’ll get them arrested if they can’t keep our people safe,” he said last week.

“The derby is an accident waiting to happen and the situation cannot be allowed to continue. Whenever there is the derby, there is chaos … I told them to get their act together.”