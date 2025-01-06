Appollis and Adams leading the January transfer window talks 

It is that time of the year in the Betway Premiership when coaches and players will make their way in and out of clubs for at least the duration of the season, with Oswin Appollis and Jayden Adams leading the January transfer window talk.

The transfer window opened last week Wednesday and is already in full swing, with several coaches and players certain how the rest of their 2024/25 season will look like for them.

For instance, AmaZulu led the way when they secured two big-name players, Bongani Zungu and Sandile Mthethwa on a free transfer late last month.

That was followed by the firing and hiring of coaches, with Owen da Gama roped in as the Magesi FC coach after Clinton Larsen resigned on national TV.

Cape Town City sacked Eric Tinkler last week and brought in the highly experienced Muhsin Ertugral as technical director and interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Just when people thought Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi had found stability in his technical team, head coach Kwanele Kopo was sacked just days after the defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, which will see Thabo September steering the Chippa ship alongside Mabhuti Khenyeza.

Sekhukhune United confirmed two new signings Katlego Otladisa on loan from Orlando Pirates and midfielder Kagiso Mayingo.

Jayden Adams (linked to Mamelodi Sundowns)

Stellenbosch FC and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams is still at the top of the list for the reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Sundowns, who are said to push once more to land the signature of their long-term target.

Sundowns pushed until the final days of the previous transfer window to negotiate a deal for Adams but the talks fell off due to the two clubs not agreeing on the fee.

Adams, 23, will be one of the players to look out for in this current transfer window and may just finally make the move to Chloorkop.

Oswin Appollis (linked to Orlando Pirates)

Just like Thembinkosi Lorch, the transfer of Oswin Appollis is likely to be the biggest and talk of the town this season.

Appollis has been on the radar of many big clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs and North African teams.

But it seems like Pirates are the ones most likely to land the in-demand signature of Appollis and beat their archrivals Chiefs to it.

The departure of Otladisa is believed to be a move to make space for Appollis at Pirates.

Another player whose future is also uncertain at the Buccaneers is winger Monnapule Saleng, who has been one of the notable absentees from the match-day squad in recent matches

Saleng has only featured in three league matches, missing five consecutive games, including their only defeat in the league so far to Stellenbosch FC at the beginning of December.

Meanwhile, Appollis’ teammate at Rise and Shine Thabang Matuludi is also believed to be a player who is being looked at closely by both Chiefs and Pirates, with the Sea Robbers also said to be once again having an upper hand over their rivals Amakhosi.

Matuludi has been one of the standout and key players for City coach Phuti Mohafe this season.

“I’m more than happy to still have them [Appollis and Mohafe] in the team because they are the core, and they are the most important players for us, even though those guys (Chiefs and Pirates) are touting for them,” Mohafe told the media recently.

“So, I think it’s a blessing in disguise for Polokwane City to still have them. And as for how long they are going to be with us, that one, I don’t know. That one, I don’t know, but I just so wish that they can still be with us for another season.”

