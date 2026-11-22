Events of this past Fifa calendar week are painting a rather delightful sculpture of South African football.

After a bit of a setback in the first leg against Kenya at the Orlando Amstel Arena last week, the young Bafana Bafana team admirably redeemed themselves in the second leg in Nairobi, Kenya.

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The SA Under-23 side also slithered to the third round of the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers with a hard-fought 4-3 margin over a determined Madagascar outfit in their two-legged affair at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

And, despite their 3-1 drubbing at the hands of Morocco’s AS FAR in the CAF Women’s Champions League final, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players can look into the future with pride.

Even though they were outgunned, most of their players will get another chance at international glory when they hope to qualify for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup with Banyana Banyana in Morocco in December.

For Bafana, they say the biggest attribute of a true champion is the ability to pick themselves up off the canvas after a devastating blow and continue fighting until they muster a win.

Coached by the fiery and wily Pitso Mosimane, Bafana were able to come back from their first leg slump against Kenya and registered a much-needed victory to get their 2027 Afcon qualifying campaign back on track. Kenya, who had stolen a point in the first leg 2-2 draw in Soweto, had thrown the group wide open, with Guinea sneaking to the of Group D table, something that gave Mosimane sleepless nights.

You see, Group D is tricky with Kenya, who are the co-hosts of next year’s tournament, alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

In these qualifiers, CAF requires host nations to participate in order to ensure competitiveness, match fitness, and a structured schedule, even though they have received automatic qualification. This means Kenya cannot be eliminated from the Afcon qualifiers and all their matches will be regarded as official fixtures.

In other, normal groups, the top two teams qualify for the tournament finals based on qualifier standings. However, in groups featuring a host nation, only one additional team qualifies for Afcon 2027 based on standings.

This means that in Group D, only the highest-ranked non-host team will advance to the finals alongside Kenya, whether the Harambee Stars finish first or last in the standings.

Bafana’s 2-1win puts SA back at the top of the group, one point ahead of Guinea, with two rounds remaining in the qualification campaign.

SA Under-23 coach Raymond Mdaka and his tiny-tots are also showing a united front in the junior ranks. The young, PSL dribbling wizards are keen to book a spot at the Olympic Games and the likes of Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi, Shandre Campbell, Camren Dansin, Kutlwano Letlhaku, Mpho Padime, Tylon Smith, can follow in the footsteps of the famous Class of 2000 and book their spot in the Olympics in Los Angeles, US, next year.

The Olympics are watched by billions of people the world over and the games swamped by talents scouts, players agents, coaches and club officials who are fishing for young, gifted players.

The tournament is a conveyor belt of talent and some of the superstars who made a name for themselves at the Olympics include Lionel Messi, Neymar, Didier Drogba, Nwankwo Kanu, Benni McCarthy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Samuel Eto’o, Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria, Jay-Jay Okocha, Carlos Tevez and Pep Guardiola.

From the Banyana ba Style’s defeat in Egypt, Downs players such as Andile Dlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Bambanani Mbane, Noxolo Cesane and Ronnel Donnelly among others, will get another opportunity when they travel with the senior national to the upcoming 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup Play-offs in Morocco. Coach Desiree Ellis’s girls are hoping to sneak into next year’s World Cup via the back door.

One thing is for sure: South African players are gaining experience and they are launching the country as a powerhouse on the continent. The more international matches they play and the more tournaments they partake in, the more competitive the country will become. Mzansi can only benefit at the end of the day.