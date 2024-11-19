Bafana coach Broos says final game against Sudan is not a friendly

Bafana Bafana will be wrapping up their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers on Tuesday evening against South Sudan and coach Hugo Broos is demanding nothing less than a win.

Bafana secured qualification for the African showpiece in Morocco next year when the South Sudanese stunned Congo Brazzaville last Thursday.

South Africa is currently sitting on top of Group K with 11 points—one point ahead of Uganda, who will be closing their Afcon qualifiers campaign against Congo. Both matches are set to kick off at 6pm.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Broos emphasised that the match against Sudan is not a friendly match and wants his side to win to conclude the qualifiers on top.

Gunning for victory

“We want to win the game tomorrow. This is not a friendly game. For us, it is an important game because we want to remain top of the group, and we also want to show something to the crowd that is expected at the stadium,” Broos said.

“We had two amazing evenings in Bloemfontein and Gqeberha with great crowds and nice wins, so we want to do it again in Cape Town.

“It means we are still motivated for the game, and again, it is very important for us to wrap up the qualifiers on top of the group. It would be the cherry on top, as people say.”

South Sudan coach Nicolas Dupuis said he has travelled to South Africa with only 15 players as they found the plane tickets too expensive to accommodate the whole team.

Dupuis went on to praise Bafana, saying that they are in the top five teams in Africa and on a higher level.

“I think South Africa is now one of the top five or six best teams in Africa, and we are not at the same level,” Dupuis said.

“We are going to play without any professional players, only local players. But my players are good, my players have good spirits, and we train a lot,” he added.

