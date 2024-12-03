Banyana captain blames poor officiating for defeat against Jamaica

Banyana Banyana wrapped up their tour in Jamaica with a disappointing 3-2 defeat in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and captain Lebogang Ramalepe has blamed it on poor officiating.

“We tried our best, we did our best. But I think the referee just spoiled the game [with some decisions taken] and I think if maybe the ref did well, we would be talking a different story,” Ramalepe said after the match.

“But overall, I’m proud of the girls. We really gave our all. I think we pushed until the last whistle.”

Drawing the first blood

Banyana drew the first blood in the 19th minute through Linda Motlhalo and went into the break with a slender lead.

The home side then came back stronger in the second half and were already 3-1 up by the 71st minute.

Banyana did get a consolation goal in stoppage time via Amogelang Motau, who benefitted from an error by the Jamaican goalkeeper.

The result means that Banyana ended their tour in Jamaica on a backfoot as they lost the first match 3-0 against the Reggae Girlz on Saturday.

Coach proud of the girls

After the match, despite the result, coach Desiree Ellis said she was proud of how her players played under the circumstances.

“We played the way we wanted to play and although we did not have a striker, because of late changes, I believe the players did very well today,” Ellis said.

“We knew that Jamaica would be physical and come at us, but we changed to play our tactics to suit this match.

“Our players kept the shape of the team, dominated the play upfront and our defenders did really well despite us conceding.”

The two away matches against the Jamaicans were the last of the year for Ellis and Banyana, as they continue to prepare their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title defence next year.

