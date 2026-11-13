Benni McCarthy vows Kenya will make Bafana Bafana sweat Es’godini

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy says that despite his side being underdogs in the much-anticipated encounter against Bafana Bafana, they will make sure that coach Pitso Mosimane’s side sweats for their win.

Bafana and Kenya will meet at the Orlando Arena for their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D qualifier match on Friday night. The game is scheduled to get underway at 6pm.

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McCarthy will be making his return to a place he once called home, the Orlando Stadium, where he hung up his boots in 2013 during his brief stint with Orlando Pirates.

The former Manchester United coach arrived to a media frenzy at Orlando on Thursday for his pre-match press conference and was embraced as the legend of South African football. The media even sang him happy birthday shortly before the press conference got underway.

READ: Bafana legend Benni McCarthy faces beloved South Africa in high-stakes Afcon qualifier

About the game, McCarthy said that despite the odds stacked against them, they will positively apply themselves, give Bafana a serious run for their money and make them sweat.

“Let me give a good account of ourselves. We’re building, trying to build a squad and trying to figure out who the best players that we’ve got out there in Kenya are,” McCarthy said.

“By the time Afcon comes, we have the right players for the tournament to help us go forward. Let Bafana sweat a little bit, because we lost against Guinea, we drew against Eritrea, so it looks like a walk in the park.

“But I think the performance, the attitude, and the mentality that the players are going to show tomorrow- that’s what we can build for Afcon coming next year. If we get things right tactically, we will give Bafana a run for their money,” McCarthy added.

READ: Mosimane wary of under-duress Benni McCarthy ahead of Kenya clash

As far as his return to Orlando and playing against his own country, Bafana’s all-time leading goalscorer said he does not expect any warm welcome or applause on the day.

“The emotions died the day I hung up my boots. So now it’s just memories. For me, it was good memories. It was a good time,” McCarthy said.

“Because what happened in the past happened in the past. Now I’m going to be facing their team, their players and I’m on the opposite dugout.

“So, I’m not expecting anybody in the stadium tomorrow to cheer for me or for my team because we’re going to be looking to beat their team and vice versa.”