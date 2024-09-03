Betway Premiership officially launched with new ‘Lisegazini’ slogan

The moment all South Africa’s football-hungry fans have been waiting for is finally here. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) officially launched the 2024/2025 Betway Premiership season on Tuesday.

Under the slogan “Lisegazini Forever!”, the Betway Premiership promises to deliver glitz, glamour, exhilarating, scintillating, and an action-packed season of what will be a new era of SA football.

Historic day for SA football

“Today is a historic day for South African football,” said Betway South Africa CEO Laurence Michel.

“Through our partnership with the PSL, Betway is honoured to lead South Africans on a journey that celebrates the rich heritage and success of our football culture in a way that resonates across all generations.

“Our goal is not only to leverage our expertise to elevate the game to new heights. It is to also ensure that our collaboration with the PSL paves the way for an even brighter future for South African football.”

Mato Madlala, Acting CEO of the PSL, shared her excitement about the launch and the season ahead. She said that the partnership with Betway will elevate SA football to a whole new level.

“We are excited to officially launch the inaugural Betway Premiership season. And we eagerly anticipate the first matches on 14 September,” Madlala said.

Opportunity to elevate the game to new heights

“This partnership represents more than just a new chapter for South African football. It offers an opportunity to elevate the game to new heights. This as demonstrated by the introduction of innovative elements. [They include] the new trophy, which will archive the history of the PSL and enhance future content.

“Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences for football supporters. Both in the stadiums and through digital and broadcast platforms.”

All the 16 coaches of the teams that will be competing for the new-look trophy were present at the launch. It was held at The Galleria conference and events venue, in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, alongside his interpreter, was also in attendance at the launch.

SA football legends

SA football legends Siphiwe Tshabalala, Lebohang Mokoena and Lehlohonolo Majoro were also present. So was Hlompho Kekana, and all were revealed as the Betway Premiership brand ambassadors.

The new trophy, which will be designed by renowned SA artist Nelson Makamo, is yet to be revealed by the league. So are the winners’ cash prize money.

