Bucs coach keeps eye on January transfer opportunities 

With less than two weeks remaining until the January transfer window shuts, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he has one eye open on the market and will mostly likely bolster his already in-form side.

While the future of star player Monnapule Saleng still hangs in the balance, the Buccaneers have been heavily linked to Polokwane City duo Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi. Another player who has gotten their attention is Hungry Lions talisman Muzomuhle Khanyi.

Khanyi is currently the Motsepe Foundation Championship’s top goal-scorer with 10 goals and is said to be on the radar of several top-flight clubs.

Even though Pirates have one of the most talented squads in the PSL and are enjoying a good run, Riveiro hinted that he might reinforce his squad and has his eye on the market.

“The standard answer to the issue of transfers is that we have a fantastic group of players in terms of quality, talent and numbers, as everybody knows,” Riveiro said.

“But all the big teams, and we are one of them, have the responsibility and obligation to keep one eye on the market all the time, every time there is an opportunity. And teams are not permanently looking for players solely in their squads but

also with the coaching staff and many other things to try to be more competitive. So, if it is not in this transfer window, it’s going to be in the next one [June]. But the club is obviously always trying to strengthen the team. It’s currently the transfer period now, and let’s see what will happen for all of us,” said the Bucs trainer.

The transfer window will officially close on January 28 three days before the much-anticipated Soweto derby between fierce Soweto rivals Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

