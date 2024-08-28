Bucs eager to land the first punch against City in Cape Town

As they resume their MTN8 title defence tonight, the Orlando Pirates will be eager to face off against Cape Town City after the game was postponed due to strong winds and rain on Tuesday in the Mother City.

Pirates will be playing away in the opening leg of their two-legged semifinal tie against coach Eric Tinkler’s lads.

The rematch will take place at Orlando Stadium, the Pirates’ stronghold, on Saturday.

In front of a biassed audience last Friday, the Pirates destroyed the unfortunate Disciples FC from Madagascar 4-0.

The Buccaneers now have a great deal of confidence and conceit after the significant win. They will aim to strike first on Wednesday and establish a comfortable lead going into the second leg.

The Buccaneers defeated SuperSport United on home soil with ease in the quarterfinals.

The Pirates, who have scored seven goals in their first three games of the season, will try to add a few more goals in what could be a tough assignment against a rested City team.

Off-season transfer

Tinkler has bought well in the off-season transfer, and his team is looking like the real deal.

The Capetonians have been able to channel all their focus towards the upcoming clash against the Buccaneers since booking their spot in the semis.

Darwin Gonzales’ successful conversion of a late penalty allowed the Citizens to defeat Sekhukhune United 1-0.

Now taking to the field once more after two weeks of no competitive action, Tinkler’s men will look to use the lengthy rest to their advantage against a battle-tested Bucs outfit.

Pirates have had a few boosts heading into the clash, with Thabiso Monyane and Miguel Timm both returning to action on Friday after short injury layoffs, while new signing Gilberto has since become available for selection.

For City, Angolan midfielder Carlinhos is sidelined after picking up a knee injury in the lead-up to the clash against the Buccaneers.

The Citizens have, however, further bolstered their squad, with former French youth international Amadou Soukona and ex-Moroka Swallows defender Ntsikelelo Ngqonga among the latest talents roped in during the ongoing transfer window.

