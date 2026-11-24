Orlando Pirates have overtaken Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Betway Premiership after snatching a late winner against Golden Arrows at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Substitutes Boitumelo Radiopane and Bheki Mabuza scored in the 90th minute to ensure that the home side walks away with all three points in their fortress.

Play advert

The Buccaneers are now on 28 points, two points ahead of Sundowns after 10 games. Arrows, on the other hand, remain in the bottom half of the log on position 11 with nine points after 10 outings.

Abafana Bes’thende will feel hard done by how the game ended, especially because they managed to contain Pirates until a lapse of concentration at the end. And they got punished and rued their missed half-chances.

It was a game of emotions, as Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi returned to a place he called home for the last five years. This time, he was coming back as an enemy and a man who clearly wanted to settle a score with Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. Also, the two coaches did not shake hands before and after the game.

Ncikazi barely sat down and was up on his feet, going up and down the touchline for most parts of the game. His charges did not capitalize on any of the half-chances they created, mostly due to their decision-making in Pirates’ final third and got punished for it.

The Buccaneers themselves did not have a lot of clear-cut opportunities, but in the end, Ouaddou’s changes saved the day, as Pirates returned to their home turf in style.

Two goals, a clean sheet, and three points ahead of their CAF Champions League opener against Simba SC in Tanzania on Sunday.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter