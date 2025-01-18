Bucs show Al Ahly who is boss in Cairo to finish top of the group

Orlando Pirates could not have asked for a better conclusion to their CAF Champions League group stage than finishing top of the Group C standings.

The Buccaneers conquered Egyptian giants Al Ahly in their own backyard, 2-1 during their final group stage encounter at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

Pirates recorded their third-ever victory against the Red Devils in Cairo.

Pirates undefeated in six

Thanks to second-half goals from starlet Relebohile Mofokeng and substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa. The Sea Robbers finished top with 14 points. Coach Jose Riveiro’s men are undefeated in six games with four wins and two draws.

Ahly, on the other hand, finished the group as runners-up on 10 points and two defeats.

The game, seen as a dead rubber since both teams had already qualified for the quarterfinals, started slowly. Neither side created clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities and most of the first half was uninspiring.

Both teams went for it in the second half

The second half was, however, lively as both teams took the game to the other in search of a goal.

In the 53rd minute, Mofokeng broke the deadlock from close range when he fed off an exquisite cross from Thalente Mbatha.

The home side found an equaliser through Husseien El Shahat in the 69th minute.

But Mabasa sealed the win for the Buccaneers off the bench. The substitute combined with fellow substitute Kabelo Dlamini. The latter whipped in a delightful cross Mabasa headed into the back of the net in the 83rd minute. This helped Pirates record yet another famous win in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Khanyisa Mayo’s CR Belouizdad thrashed Stade D’Abidjan 6-0 in their encounter at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algeria.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content