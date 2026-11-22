Following a pulsating and controversial Fifa international break that sparked mixed emotions, domestic football could not have asked for a better resumption than this weekend’s mouthwatering Carling Knockout Cup semi-final ties.

Yesterday, Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates battled it out for a spot in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

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Today, it will be over to Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs to deliver a crowd-thrilling spectacle when the two giants of South African football cross swords at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3.30pm.

The match has long been sold out, underscoring the immense anticipation for this colossal clash, and one fans hope lives up to expectations.

Build-up to the game

The build-up to this game has been particularly intriguing. Both coaches, Miguel Cardoso and Fernando Da Cruz, are under immense pressure from the teams’ diehard fans to deliver positive results, with many suggesting that their futures hinge on the outcome.

Cardoso arguably had the worst two weeks of his coaching spell at Sundowns, after his side unfortunately crashed out of the CAF Champions League preliminary rounds, ending their title defence, only to get shell-shocked by being beaten by USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup recently.

Sunday’s clash therefore gives Cardoso and his charges a prime opportunity to redeem themselves in front of their home supporters.

Amakhosi, on the other hand, have been blowing hot and cold under Da Cruz.

The Glamour Boys also failed to progress to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup and lost to their biggest rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the Soweto Derby.

However, Da Cruz and his side responded by beating Siwelele FC to set up a semi-final meeting with Masandawana and will look to continue their winning momentum against a limping Sundowns in their own backyard.

On the team news front, Chiefs could welcome back Langelihle Phili from injury and possibly witness Elias Mokwana make his debut since recently joining the club.

For Sundowns, it remains to be seen if midfielder Nuno Santos, forward Brayan León, and even Bafana Bafana international star, midfielder Teboho Mokoena, will be fit for this crucial game following their recent injuries.