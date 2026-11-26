Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called on his players to step up, and that includes experienced striker Lebo Mothiba, who has seen the absence of Brayan Leon open a door for him to receive game time.

Cardoso confirmed before their Carling Knockout Cup semi-final encounter against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday that Leon has undergone surgery and is ruled out for an estimated three to four months due to a rupture of the adductor.

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This then influenced Cardoso’s decision to start Mothiba after almost three months since he last played a competitive match for Sundowns this season.

The 30-year-old striker did not get a lot of chances in the game against Chiefs, which they lost 2-1 and got eliminated in the Carling Knockout Cup.

READ: Downs coach Miguel Cardoso feeling the heat as Kaizer Chiefs advance to Carling cup semis

Cardoso backs Mothiba to deliver

Speaking to the media after the game, Cardoso backed Mothiba and said Leon’s absence will give the former Strasbourg striker a chance to get minutes.

“Of course [Leon’s absence] will give opportunities for other players, of course, if we trust them,” Cardoso said.

“Of course, we trust [Mothiba]; we played him; we know that Lebo is a special player regarding some [traits]. The more he plays, the better he will perform.

“He will eventually get more opportunities because before, three players were competing for the position; now we have a bit less. We trust the two of them – they played [on Sunday] and didn’t score. But I didn’t ask for goals; I asked for performance, and then goals appear naturally, as for all the players.”

Sundowns players urged to seize opportunities

With Sundowns out of the CAF Champions League, it means their schedule will not be as hectic as it usually is, and Cardoso called for his players to step up if they are to get opportunities.

READ: CAF disaster leaves Miguel Cardoso hanging by a thread at Sundowns

“We also lost in the Super Cup, in a match that had very particular conditions, but we just must move forward, look to double our energy, and try to make the boys understand that they must also step up.

“Some of them must step up because we are giving them opportunities. They need to enter the pitch and show something more. It’s a moment of evaluation for us.

“With less competition to play in, there will be fewer opportunities, so they need to step up because some may not get another opportunity,” Cardoso emphasised.

Sundowns’ next game will be away to Kruger United in the Betway Premiership at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga on Saturday.

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