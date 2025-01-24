Chiefs eye Nedbank Cup as ticket to play continental football

Winning the Nedbank Cup is another way for Kaizer Chiefs to accomplish their goal of playing continental football again, according to assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef.

A team that wins the Nedbank Cup is assured of a place in the CAF Confederation Cup the following year.

Amakhosi’s Ke Yona Cup campaign will begin on Sunday at FNB Stadium against ABC Motsepe team Free Agents FC. The game will get underway at 6pm.

Ben Youssef, who is still filling in for suspended head coach Nasreddine Nabi, told the media ahead of the match that Chiefs’ goal is to return to the CAF interclub competitions.

“When we discussed our project with the board, we said we must build a team that will fight the next year or two. We have to fight for the league,” Ben Youssef said during a press conference in Sandton on Thursday.

“Second, we have to return to CAF tournaments. When I was younger, I used to watch Chiefs in African tournaments, always playing finals and semifinals, and they were one of the best teams in Africa.

“If you want to play in Africa, you have two choices: one, you have to finish in the top three or win this cup [Nedbank Cup].

“As a big team, we know that we should win every competition we play; hence, we will do our best to win the Nedbank Cup.”

Amakhosi’s last participation in the CAF interclub competition was in 2021, when they advanced to the Champions League final.

They later lost 3-0 to an Al Ahly side that was coached by Pitso Mosimane.

The Chiefs could make a comeback to Africa this season by finishing third in the Betway Premiership or by winning the Nedbank Cup, even though the league is realistically out of their grasp.

However, the first obstacle Amakhosi will face is Free Agents, who have made it known that the Soweto giants will not have an easy game.

