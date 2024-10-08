Chiefs, Pirates, Downs avoid each other in Carling knockout last 16

The 2024 Carling Black Label Knockout Cup competition is set for another exciting instalment. And the big teams have all managed to avoid each other in the round of 16.

On Thursday, the Carling Knockout launched its second edition at the Galleria in Sandton. It will see all 16 Betway Premiership teams battle it out for what is expected to be yet another exciting knockout competition.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs avoided both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the last 16. And will lock horns against SuperSport United with an away fixture.

Sundowns will host Golden Arrows. This while Pirates will entertain the new kids on the block Magesi FC at the Orlando Stadium.

Amakhosi were on the unseeded pot as a result of finishing number 10 in the league last season. This while all the teams that finished inside the top eight were all seeded in one pot and could not be drawn against each other.

Reigning champions

Stellenbosch FC are the reigning champions after winning the inaugural Carling knockout. That was when they beat TS Galaxy 5-4 on penalties at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. There they lifted their first-ever trophy since their formation in 2016.

Stellenbosch will begin its title defence away to the struggling AmaZulu FC in Durban. And while fellow finalists Galaxy will host in-form Chippa United in Mbombela.

Richards Bay will welcome Sekhukhune United. And this will see Bay coach Brandon Truter go up against his former side.

Polokwane City will lock horns against Marumo Gallants. While Cape Town City will go up against Royal AM.

Dates and venues for the round of 16 are yet to be confirmed by the Premier Soccer League.

Carling Knockout Last 16 fixtures:

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Richards Bay vs Sekhukhune United

AmaZulu vs Stellenbosch FC

Polokwane City vs Marumo Gallants

Cape Town City vs Royal AM

TS Galaxy vs Chippa United

Orlando Pirates vs Magesi

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows

