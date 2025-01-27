Chiefs unveil experienced transfer window signings

Tashreeq Morris, Thabo Cele, and Congolese international Glody Makabi Lilepo from French team Valenciennes FC have all been formally confirmed by Kaizer Chiefs as their January transfer window additions.

Morris’ potential and on-field abilities were thoroughly examined and analysed by coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical staff, who have determined that an attacker is needed.

Morris has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with Chiefs that will keep him at Naturena until June 30, 2027. Prior to that, he played for SuperSport United.

This move is part of a strategic swap deal, which will see Chiefs striker Christian Saile head the other way.

Born in Cape Town, Morris has played for Ajax Cape Town, SuperSport United, Sekhukhune United, and Cape Town City.

He has successfully undergone his medical assessments and is set to join the team for training next week.

Tashreeq is an experienced striker

“We would like to welcome Tashreeq to the Amakhosi family and look forward to his contributions in the upcoming matches,” said Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Chiefs Jr.

“He is an experienced striker who came highly recommended by coach Nabi and his technical team after their assessment. We wish him all the best in the gold and black colours while here with us.”

Lilepo, a right winger who primarily scores goals and has a knack for taking defenders on in ways that will excite Amakhosi fans, was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo 27 years ago.

The attacker, who has 11 international caps for his country, has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with a one-year option.

During his 16 appearances for Valenciennes in France this season, he has contributed two assists and four goals.

Prior to relocating to France, he played for AS Vita in his native country and Al Hilal in Sudan, contributing significant experience to both teams across a range of competitions.

Cele has extensive international experience and has earned caps for the senior team, Bafana Bafana, as well as representing South Africa at several junior levels, including U20 and U23.

