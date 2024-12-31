City sack Tinkler ahead of crucial Chiefs, Pirates encounters

Ahead of their pivotal Betway Premiership matches against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City has announced that they have split from coach Eric Tinkler.

“Cape Town City and head coach Eric Tinkler have mutually agreed to part ways,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The club expresses gratitude towards Eric for the last three seasons where he presided over second, fourth, and fifth-place finishes. We wish Eric the very best for the future.

“The club will announce a new interim coach as we build up to an exciting new project for the 2025/26 season and beyond.”

Tinkler’s departure from the Citizens follows a run of poor results that began with the 2024/25 season.

With just 11 points from 10 games, City is currently wallowing in the bottom half of the log standings at number 12. They only managed three victories, two draws, and five defeats.

Two big matches looming

After acquiring numerous players and strengthening their squad in key areas, City were predicted to be among the Premiership contenders prior to the season.

Some of the players they signed were former Orlando Pirates star Fortune Makaringe, seasoned midfielder Kamogelo Mokotjo, Namibian international Prins Tjiueza, and experienced midfielder Haashim Domingo, among others.

After helping the team earn a spot in the CAF Champions League for the first time in its history, Tinkler leaves City on his second stint of nearly four seasons.

The Citizens will now aim to begin the new year on a high note with a victory at home against Chiefs on Sunday after ending 2024 with a 1-0 loss to AmaZulu at the weekend.

That match will be followed by a big one against the high-flying Buccaneers at Cape Town Stadium next Wednesday.

Both Chiefs and Pirates ended the year on a positive note when they won their matches played at the weekend.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content