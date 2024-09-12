Coach Mngqithi mindful of threat posed by Eswatini champs

Eswatini champions Mbabane Swallows will not be taken lightly, according to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

The two teams will meet in the CAF Champions League first leg tie at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Mngqithi is under a lot of pressure following a shaky start to the new season in the MTN8 tournament.

The fact that the two legs will take place in South Africa, according to Mngqithi, is a boost for his team. This after Eswatini stadiums did not fulfil CAF standards to host such matches.

“Unfortunately, we did not have our Bafana Bafana players who were in camp with the national team — that was a bit of a setback in our preparations,” said Mngqithi.

“But we are playing against the Eswatini champions, who are good on set-pieces; they are very strong on transition play, and they are very quick.

“They have wingers who are tall; their strikers are quick, and most of their players are tall. They pay attention to set-pieces; they are doing well in that space, and their aggression to fight for the ball is impressive.”

Downs players on national duty are back

He continued: “But it’s good that we are not travelling and that the match will be played in Pretoria. You must consider that the Bafana players joined us today.

“If we were travelling to Eswatini, it was going to be more difficult for us — now that the game is played locally, it gives us a chance.”

Thembinkosi Lorch, Sipho Mbule, and Mothobi Mvala should be returning to action soon, Mngqithi said.

“Lorch is as close as possible to joining the matchday squad. He played in a friendly match against Sekhukhune United, and he has been training quite well.

“He was just unfortunate today that he got a minor stiffness in his hamstring and was pulled out of training early. Sipho has started full training; he can be selected for the team.

“It’s all up to him at this stage because I think he has also been training very well.

“Mothobi is still a little behind, but they are slowly but surely getting to a point where there’s not many concerns.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content