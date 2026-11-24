The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Tuesday ruled in favour of Senegal and has requested CAF to reinstate the Lions of Teranga as 2025 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions. CAS is the highest tribunal for resolving international sports disputes.

Even though there has been no communication from CAF yet, various international news agencies and newspapers such as Reuters, BBC, The New York Times, The Guardian (UK), NBS, and ESPN have confirmed the news. The Senegelase Football Federation also posted the news on their social media platforms.

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CAS overturns CAF decision

The decision comes 10 months after the controversial final took place early this year. In January, Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time on January 18 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. During the match, Senegal walked off the pitch in protest, and Morocco lodged a protest with CAF judicial bodies. A few months after the tournament, Morocco won the case via the boardroom, and Senegal was stripped of its Afcon title and records.

In retaliation, Senegal believed that they had won the tournament fair and square on the field in front of millions of supporters watching all over the world. They then approached CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland for intervention.

Referee’s authority central to ruling

In a unanimous verdict, the CAS panel effectively backed the decision by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to restart the game after Senegal returned to the field and the match was played to a conclusion. The result of the final stands and Senegal are now confirmed as the Afcon 2025 winners.

The court said it considered that “the referee’s decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority”.

“By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met – both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume.”

READ: CAF President Patrice Motsepe breaks silence after Afcon is awarded to Morocco

What happened on the day of the final in Morocco?

The controversial and heated final was marred by ugly scenes, scuffles on the field and violent exchanges between the supporters.

Morocco was awarded a soft penalty kick, and minutes later, after VAR review, a Senegal goal was ruled out. Those decisions raised the tensions inside the jam-packed venue and also onto the benches.

And after a dodgy and contentious penalty was awarded to Morocco on the stroke of full time, Senegal players left the pitch as a sign of protest, leading to the match being halted for nearly 20 minutes. The Lions of Teranga players were later convinced to return to the pitch, and the match was resumed.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed the penalty kick with his cheeky panenka, and the game went into extra time. Senegalese midfielder Pape Gueye scored at the death to help Senegal win their second Afcon title, leaving Morocco enraged.

Morocco’s successful CAF protest

A day after the final, Morocco lodged a complaint with CAF’s disciplinary committee, arguing that Senegal walked off the pitch, therefore they should forfeit the Afcon trophy, medals and the records.

In April CAF judicial bodies listened to Morocco’s protest and awarded them the trophy and the status of 2025 African champions. The CAF-appointed appeals committee awarded Morocco a 3-0 win by default.

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