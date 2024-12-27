Downs looking to stretch lead at top to six points ahead of Bucs

Mamelodi Sundowns will return to Betway Premiership action when they entertain strugglers Richards Bay FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Games are coming thick and fast this festive season and the reigning league champions will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the league standings to six points ahead of Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns are currently sitting on top with 27 points after 10 matches. This while chasers Orlando Pirates are right on their heels with 24 points and a game in hand.

Race expected to be tight

Though it is still relatively early in the season, the title race at the top is expected to be tight, and a two-horse race between Masandawana and the Buccaneers.

Even newly appointed Sundown’s coach, Miguel Cardoso, believes that it will not be easy. But he is adamant that they have what it takes to come out top once more.

“I don’t see at the moment anything easy [at Sundowns] but I see character, and I trust the character of people. Difficulties are there to overcome for sure. We will have difficulties all along the way to the end,” Cardoso said after their hard-fought 1-0 win over AmaZulu last weekend.

“But the importance is the outcome of it, and I am sure we will make it in the right way [in the title race with Pirates].”

Focus on advantage

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro also shared the same sentiment as his opposite number Cardoso. He said every game and goal will count come the end of the season. This was at the back of their 8-1 triumph against hapless Marumo Gallants on Saturday.

“We all expect to have a tight race for the top during the season. This is just game number nine, but you can see it’s not going to be an easy race,” Riveiro said.

“Every game, every goal that you score and goals you concede count. So we have to try to find an advantage whenever the advantage is presented to us.”

The Sea Robbers will travel to Limpopo to face off against Carling Knockout champions Magesi FC. This will be at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

