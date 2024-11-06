Downs seek revenge against Polokwane City

Mamelodi Sundowns will be smelling blood and seeking revenge when they take on Polokwane City at the Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Wednesday night. Kick-off is at 7:30pm.

The tables seem to have turned in the Betway Premiership title chase, and the Brazilians are the ones playing catch up this season. They trail log-leaders Orlando Pirates, who are the only team in the PSL who still has a 100%-win record, by six points.

On Tuesday night, Pirates made club history when they won seven league matches on the trot in the PSL era after beating a stubborn Richards Bay FC 1-0. Bucs have now amassed 21 points, and the Brazilians are on 15 points with a game in hand.

Dominance under threat

In previous seasons, Sundowns dominated for most parts of the league races, winning the title on seven consecutive seasons. It is uncharacteristic of them to trail any team in the league, and it remains to be seen how the title chase will pan out this season.

The red-hot Buccaneers, who have turned their home ground, Orlando Stadium, into a slaughterhouse, are now threatening Sundowns’ dominance.

Rise and Shine, as City are affectionately known, blotted Sundowns’ clean record in the league when they handed the Brazilians their first loss of the season in a 1-0 victory in Polokwane two weeks ago. The defeat seems to have infuriated the Brazilians who went on a scoring spree in their next two games, netting three past Cape Town City and then mutilating Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in the Carling Knockout last Saturday.

Keep it tight

Polokwane defenders will have to keep a tight leash on the marauding Sundowns attacking midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa, who has been wreaking havoc in the league. The Brazil-born dribbling wizard is on top of his game and has the ability to chop down defences as if they were a piece of meat. The visitors must be at the top of their game if they hope to bring something back to Limpopo, especially with Downs boasting resurgent dangerman Peter Shalulile and new signing Iqraam Rayners, who has been finding the back of the net regularly.

City doing very well

City too, are also on a bit of a high and have not lost a match in their last three outings. After they were massacred 3-0 by Pirates in September, they drew 1-1 with Stellenbosch FC, then defeated Sundowns and registered another 1-0 win over Royal AM last week.

They are snuggling comfortably at number three on the league standings and will to prove that their recent win over the defending champions was no fluke. Tholo Matuludi is expected to be City’s dangerman, and the Sundowns defenders should have their hands full containing him.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content