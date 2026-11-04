Elias Mokwana officially joins Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent

Kaizer Chiefs completed the signing of Bafana Bafana international Elias Mokwana on a free transfer on Wednesday.

Mokwana joins Chiefs as a free agent after parting ways with Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis in September.

Amakhosi land long-term target

Amakhosi finally landed the services of the 27-year-old speedy winger, who had been on their radar after he left Sekhukhune United for Esperance in 2024, where he scored seven goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances.

“The talented winger joins the club after gaining valuable experience in North Africa and the Middle East,” the club stated.

“The 27-year-old, who hails from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga, returns to South African football after spending the past two seasons abroad following his move from Sekhukhune United to Tunisian giants, Espérance Sportive de Tunis, in 2024. Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs Family.”

Mokwana will hope that his return to the spotlight will help him fight his way back into the Bafana setup ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations next year.