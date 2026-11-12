Elias Mokwana using Fifa break to quietly settle into Kaizer Chiefs team

There couldn’t have been a better time for South African international Elias Mokwana to join Kaizer Chiefs, a team that he always supported as a kid when he was growing up.

After a lot of rumours and media speculation, Chiefs finally announced that they have captured the signature of the former Sekhukhune United and Esperance attacking midfielder.

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He arrived at Amakhosi during this current Fifa calendar break, and with Chiefs not having any players at senior international level, it was back to the drawing board for the Glamour Boys’ technical team and the players. This has surely given the speedy player ample time to adapt and to impress Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz, who is looking for a player that can unlock defences, score goals, and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

The 27-year-old, who hails from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga, returns to the Betway Premiership after spending the past two seasons abroad following his move from Sekhukhune United to Tunisian giants, Espérance Sportive de Tunis, in 2024.

READ: Elias Mokwana promises to help deliver silverware at Kaizer Chiefs

Successful stint abroad

According to the Amakhosi website, Mokwana has an impressive resume, having enjoyed success during the 2024/25 campaign, helping the Tunisian powerhouse secure the domestic League and Cup double by contributing three goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. He also lifted the Tunisian Super Cup in 2024, scoring in the final against Stade Tunisien.

Esperance’s success afforded him the opportunity to represent them at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, further adding to his growing experience on the global stage.

The versatile attacker then spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Saudi Arabian club Al Hazem, where he featured in 24 Saudi Pro League matches and continued his development in one of the region’s most competitive leagues.

Before moving abroad, Mokwana established himself as one of the standout wide players in the Betway Premiership during his time with Sekhukhune United. Over two seasons he made 65 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs break silence on the future of head coach Fernando Da Cruz

Mokwana made his senior Bafana Bafana debut against Andorra in March 2024 and has gone on to earn 11 caps for the national team. He was also part of South Africa’s squad at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, making two appearances during the continental tournament.

Childhood dream comes true

“I grew up supporting Amakhosi. I first heard that they were interested in me when I was at Sekhukhune. Instead of going to Esperance, I was supposed to come here, but unfortunately some obstacles prevented it from happening at the time,” he told the Chiefs website.

“When I received the call to sign for Chiefs, I was sitting with my sisters, and the first thing I did was phone my mother to share the good news with her. I can’t explain the feeling exactly. I’m excited. It’s a very nice feeling. This is a good place with good people, and I am very happy to be here. Wearing the Gold & Black Chiefs jersey is a dream come true. I have always wanted to prove myself in this team and to play a part in bringing some trophies to the club,” he added

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