LaLiga programmes and development initiatives are making inroads in the South African football domain.

In Modderfontein, the Real Madrid Foundation South Africa runs a weekly youth training programmes and sessions for boys and girls aged 5 to 17, including dedicated female groups.

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The sessions are led by UEFA-licensed technical leadership and certified local coaches focusing on technical skills, tactical game understanding, and values-based mentorship.

Across the province in Rustenburg, the Royal Bafokeng Sports (RBS) LaLiga Academy has reached an important stage in its development, with 142 players involved in the programme and 10 local coaches supporting its technical development work since the programme’s introduction early in March this year.

LaLiga is the top tier of men’s professional football in Spain and it also the governing sports association that runs the country’s top two professional divisions.

It is regarded as one of the top federations in Europe with clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociodad, Valencia and Real Betis. Spain are the current world champions after they lifted the 2026 Fifa World Cup after defeating Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the final in New York.

Based in Phokeng, the Royal Bafokeng Sports LaLiga Academy combines local youth development expertise with LaLiga’s football methodology.

The programme operates across five age categories, U-13 to U-19, with a focus on developing players’ technical skills, tactical understanding, physical capabilities and social-emotional development.

The growing interest in the academy was shown during its second talent-identification trials, held on November 1, where 1 053 young footballers participated.

Those trials saw 430 players participate in the U-13 category, 112 in U-14, 123 in U-15, 197 in U-17 and 196 in U-19. Approximately 100 players progressed to a further two-week assessment period involving structured training sessions and technical evaluations.

Since the introduction of its technical programme, the academy has focused on establishing the foundations for long-term player and coach development. Local coaches have introduced a common playing model and structured training plans.