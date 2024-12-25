Five things we learnt as La Liga reaches halfway mark

The final La Liga fixtures of 2024 have taken place, while the past week also brought up the 2024 Intercontinental Cup final, which was won by Real Madrid.

Here are 5 of the top stories of La Liga as the league reaches halfway mark

Atletico de Madrid go top of the table: The biggest headline from La Liga matchday 18 was Atletico de Madrid’s 2-1 victory away at FC Barcelona, a result which puts Los Colchoneros top of the table on 41 points. Diego Simeone had never won a game away at Barça, but a 96th-minute Alexander Sorloth strike earned Atletico three crucial points at the Estadi Olimpic.

Real Madrid move ahead of FC Barcelona: By defeating Sevilla FC 4-2 in a thrilling match on Sunday afternoon, Real Madrid have moved ahead of FC Barcelona in the La Liga table. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz earned Los Blancos the three points. So they’re now second on 40 points, just a point off first-placed Atletico Madrid.

Final game of Jesus Navas’ illustrious career

Jesús Navas plays his final game: The Real Madrid vs Sevilla FC game was significant for another reason too. It was the final game of Jesus Navas’ illustrious career. The Sevilla FC captain is hanging up his boots at the end of this calendar year. So this was his final game. He came on in the second half for his 705th appearance with the Andalusian club, and was even treated to an ovation by the Bernabeu crowd.

Real Madrid lift the Intercontinental Cup: The 2024 Fifa Intercontinental Cup took place this past week. And Real Madrid won the final against Mexican side Pachuca 3-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinícius scored the three goals, to allow Real Madrid to win their second trophy of the season. This following on from the 2024 Uefa Super Cup.

Vinícius is named The Best: Fifa also announced the winner of the 2024 The Best award this past week. This for the top men’s player in the world. And it went to Brazilian superstar Vinícius. He is the first Real Madrid player to win this prize since Luka Modric did so in 2018.

