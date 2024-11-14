‘Hands off our president’ – NEC members show support for Jordaan

A number of SA Football Association (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) members were out in full support of embattled president Danny Jordaan, who was arrested and appeared in the Palm Ridge Commercial Court on Wednesday.

Jordaan and his co-accused were charged in connection with allegations of R1.3-million fraud and theft. Safa chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo, businessman and former journalist Trevor Neethling and Jordaan were granted bail of R20,000 each.

Sympathisers and disciples filled the court

The court was teeming with Jordaan’s sympathisers and disciples. They are Kwenza Ngwenya, Tankiso Modipa, Jack Maluleke, Bennett Bailey, Natasha Tsichlas and Linda Zwane. CEO Lydia Monyepao and COO Tebogo Motlanthe were also in attendance.

Present at the bail hearing were also the likes of former Safa CEO Leslie Sedibe. Also erstwhile NEC members Lucas Nhlapo and Buti Lerefolo, who are following the matter with a keen interest.

“It is just frivolous things and accusations. They are just clutching at straws. And we know that when we get to the court to respond, we will respond and show that they have no legs to stand on.

“The clause that the case centres around has been there forever in the organisation. Even in the organisation that I work for, it is there.

‘Accusers are clutching at straws’

“So, I don’t want to use strong words, but they are clutching at straws,” a highly charged Bailey told Sunday World outside the court on Wednesday.

“We are fully and 5000% behind the president. And that’s why we are here, and the way forward is simple. We continue with business as usual and the business of football. Bafana Bafana have important fixtures to play.

“They are playing against Uganda this Friday and also against South Sudan in Cape Town. And that’s where our focus is on. We will not be distracted by disgruntled people who are no longer members of Safa. Who want to push their agendas,” he added.

The other members also vociferously voiced their support for Jordaan. They cheered for him when he left the court with his co-accused. And they embraced Jordaan and gave him tight hugs outside the court.

