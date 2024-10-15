Hugo Broos going for the jugular in Brazzaville second leg

Following Bafana Bafana’s royal spanking of Congo on Friday, head coach Hugo Broos has stated that they intend to continue punishing the Brazzaville boys.

The Belgian coach anticipates a more difficult test from the hosts when they host the South Africans at the 17 000-seat Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat de Brazzaville on Tuesday.

The game starts at 5.30pm. A few days ago, Broos’ charges crushed the Congolese 5-0 in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

These games serve as preliminary rounds for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which Morocco will host.

The South Africans, who are on an upward trajectory, are just one win away from booking their place at Afcon.

After three games, they are tied with Congo on seven points, and Bafana should win in Brazzaville to complete the sweep.

After his team’s first meeting ended in a resounding victory in front of a packed Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Broos wants his players to approach today’s game as though it were their first time playing the Central African team.

We expect a different team

“If they [Congo] lose, qualification for Afcon is over for them. We know what to expect against Congo Brazzaville,” Broos was quoted by the SA Football Association.

“We are going to play against a team that may be different and motivated. This is a new game.”

Bafana must seize the game early and silence the supporters, according to captain Ronwen Williams, who also stated that he expects the hosts to play a different team in front of their supporters.

“Obviously we know that we are in a different country, and we are not at home. We can feel it, but we have the experience, and we know how to deal with playing away,” he said.

“We have gained valuable experience over the last few years.

“We have a group of players that have been together for three years now, so it is for us to go out there and do the best we can; fight, challenge and make sure that we keep their fans quiet.

“The fans can give them energy and boost them.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content