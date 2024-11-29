Injured Banyana skipper Jane wants new players to put up a fight

Injured Banyana Banyana skipper Refiloe Jane says the friendly international matches against Jamaica are crucial in helping the team for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), where they will be attempting to defend the title.

Banyana will face the Reggae Girls of Jamaica in the first of two international friendly matches on Saturday morning, 3am local time.

The second match will be played on Tuesday at Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

These will be the final matches for the year for the Sasol-sponsored senior women’s national team before the Wafcon in Morocco in 2025.

“These games give other players a chance to be seen, and for other players, it’s a chance to cement their place in the national team,” said Jane.

“The team played against England and Denmark, and playing against big international opposition from Europe or the USA helps to measure yourself in terms of standards of play.

“We have our league [Hollywoodbets League], which is the highest league, and it is not professional. You only get to be professional on the national team.

“They will be playing without a few well-known players and regulars, and that may affect the team, but it provides the other players with the opportunity to play and to showcase their talents.”

Different combinations

Jane stated that she has begun training pain-free and that she should resume her full training regimen in the upcoming year.

Desiree Ellis, the head coach of Banyana, stated that she will try to keep a strong defence while also experimenting with different combinations.

Ellis clarified that they were anticipating a fast-paced game against a team that has also competed with formidable opponents in their region.

“The Jamaicans will give us a good run for our money,” Ellis told the Safa website.

“We will be looking to ensure that we build on keeping the ball, creating and converting chances, but also maintaining our defensive structure.”

“Now that the draw for the 2024 Wafcon is out, we are focusing on how we will play against the opponents we have in our group.

“However, as much as we are preparing for our opponents, we are also looking at players that may end up making our Wafcon squad.

“We have brought many young players to Jamaica who have raised their hands in the league, and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to fight for spots in the national team.”

