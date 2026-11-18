Coach Pitso Mosimane ensured that he kept his unbeaten run of his second stint with Bafana Bafana intact when his side edged Kenya 2-1 in Nairobi on Tuesday night and returned to the top of their Afcon qualifier Group D with two games to go.

Mosimane has won four and drawn one game with Bafana so far, including the impressive friendly match win against Egypt in Cairo, which is a good start for any coach leading a team with so many expectations upon them.

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This is, of course, amid the heavy criticism and recent uproar Mosimane has faced from the fans, particularly after the draw against Kenya at the Orlando Arena last Friday.

READ: Benni McCarthy spoils the party for Bafana with sucker punch at the death

Press conference flashpoint

South Africans got to witness a press conference moment of nostalgia when Mosimane had a go at a journalist, who asked a question along the lines of ‘whether or not the coach would consider utilising muscular star defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi after Olwethu Makhanya made a costly defensive error in the dying minutes of the game.

A large section of staunch South African football fans felt the 62-year-old should have handled the question better and responded in a less emotional manner.

“Now you choose who must play? We lost (drew) because of that, or we lost because we missed many chances? Come on, you can do better than what you say,” a visibly irked Mosimane said to the journalist.

READ: Pitso hints at not too many changes in Bafana, despite Mbokazi return

Protecting the dressing room

In his defence, the three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach stated that he would not allow any journalist or anyone, for that matter, to divide his dressing room by suggesting that a certain player is better than the other.

The Bafana coach said in Nairobi on Monday:

“If you don’t want to be criticised as coach, you should not be a coach, but don’t divide my players by telling them that this player is better than that player. That is unacceptable.”

“That’s when we come out like a hand and protect all the children, right? There are questions that you ask that can break the team, right? So, I like to protect my players,” he added.

Sticking to his selection principles

On Tuesday, everyone anticipated Mosimane’s line-up, with social media commentary and the question being asked whether the coach would fold and start TLB Mbokazi or stick to his guns and continue with the pairing of Makhanya and Ime Okon.

Jingles, as Mosimane is fondly known, stuck to his guns and kept Mbokazi on the bench, with Makhanya and Okon holding the fort at the back.

Mbokazi was eventually introduced in the second half, the 70th minute to be precise, as Bafana had their backs against the wall in the final stages of the game, but the defensive reinforcement of the TLB seemingly paid off, and the team prevailed against a brave Benni McCarthy-led Kenyan side.

Competition over comfort

Whether or not Mosimane’s decision not to start with Mbokazi in both matches was tactical, only he and his technical team would know, but what the public is surely certain of is that the coach wants healthy competition in his team and does not want to leave room for any player to be comfortable and think that they ‘own’ a certain position.

READ: I want to win a cup with Bafana Bafana – Pitso Mosimane

“You are only as good as your last game, and when you are injured, there is always someone there to fill in your position,” Mosimane said ahead of the Kenya matches.

“And we also need to encourage the players that when you were not around, there were guys who were playing, and we need to see if you have the right mentality to understand what has been happening.”

A matter of perception

So, maybe the issue here was never the question but rather how Mosimane reacted to it and articulated himself. It was in the heat of the moment; the journalist perhaps was frustrated as a fellow South African that a mistake like that would have been avoided by Mbokazi, especially knowing the type of player he is, and would have just cleared the ball out.

On the other hand, the coach was disappointed and felt like he had been punched in the face, and the first question he was asked in a press conference was about a player who was not on the pitch.

United behind the bigger goal

Should Mosimane consider addressing the elephant in the room in a family meeting with the nation and try to regain the confidence of the majority of the fans, maybe that should be left to the SAFA media team.

But one way or the other, Mosimane and at least most South African fans must be united and pull in the same direction. Because the crux of the matter is that the coach, his backroom staff, and the players need the full support of the nation, especially with the last two crucial Afcon qualifier matches coming up in March next year.

The dream remains, and that is to see this generation of Bafana Bafana players win the Africa Cup of Nations once again and speak less about the class of 1996, as far as the Afcon is concerned. This could be the perfect time to achieve that feat, with the abundance of talent on the rise and luxury to choose from.