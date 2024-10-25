Jansen wants to prove a point by scoring against parent club Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs loanee Donay Jansen says he is hoping to score not one or two but three goals against his parent club when SuperSport United and Amakhosi meet in the Betway Premiership on Saturday.

SuperSport and Chiefs will be meeting for the second time in the space of a week at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The game is scheduled to begin at 5.30pm.

The last time the two sides met in the Carling Knockout last weekend, Amakhosi hammered SuperSport 4-0.

Jansen, who was loaned to SuperSport for the season from the Chiefs, made his official debut against his parent club in the 84th minute.

The 21-year-old talented winger stated ahead of the league match that he hopes to have the chance to play against Amakhosi and score.

“I played against them in the Carling Knockout, and I am definitely going to play against them again on Saturday,” Jansen told Sunday World during a media open day at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill on Thursday.

I hope to score against Chiefs

“I hope I can score two or three goals against them, just to prove that I deserve to play there. But now I am at SuperSport, and I just need to do my best here and help my team.

“So, if I get an opportunity to play against them, I will do my best and see what will happen. I am looking forward to the game.

“I also know how they play, so it will be a nice feeling going up against them and seeing my mates.”

Only a few weeks after Amakhosi inked a three-year contract with Jansen, he was loaned to SuperSport.

“I am grateful for everything that the club is doing for me because they [the coaches] are still looking after me. They’ve been giving me a contract; I appreciate that.

The young starlet went on to say that, under coach Gavin Hunt, he is getting used to his new environment and lifestyle at SuperSport.

“I am coping. Things here at SuperSport are different from Chiefs, but I am adapting to the new environment, and I’m hoping to get into the team and do well every day,” he said.