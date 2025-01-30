Jele encourages players to take #NoExcuse program against GBV

Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has encouraged the current generation of footballers to take advantage of the Champions for Change Course made available by Carling Black Label.

The course is a new educational programme designed to challenge harmful social norms and provide men with the knowledge and skills to prevent gender-based violence (GBV).

Soccer stars not immune to social challenges

Jele, who is one of the ambassadors of the #NoExcuse campaign, said players go through a lot. He believes that the programme should be rolled out as soon as possible to educate a lot of players in need.

“Definitely, I would like to encourage the players to take this programme. Because as a former player, during our times, we had to learn the hard way and there were things such as social media,” Jele said.

“There are a lot of players that are going through a lot at the moment. But because of social media, supporters, or society, people will not know that. Instead they will judge and make assumptions that you are just behaving out of character.

“People will never know those things. And the root of the problems they face is because they are not in the changing room. But I hope this programme will be pushed to the players quickly because I believe it will help a lot of professional footballers.”

Programme breaks down root causes of GBV

The course breaks down the root causes of GBV. It explores the impact of societal conditioning on men, and offers strategies for fostering healthier relationships.

The programme also provides men with a space to self-reflect, discuss challenges they face, and gain the emotional intelligence needed to handle conflict in constructive ways.

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela, who was also present at the event, spoke about the importance of mentorship and personal accountability in shaping young men’s perceptions of masculinity.

“There is a misconception that strength is about dominance, control, and never showing weakness. But in reality, strength is about discipline, responsibility, and knowing how to manage emotions in a way that does not harm others,” said Komphela.

Footballers also need this in order to navigate life

“Footballers are not just athletes. They are men who come from the same communities that are dealing with gender-based violence.

“If a player comes from an environment where violence is normalised, that behaviour carries over into his relationships and everyday life. But mentorship and proper guidance can break that cycle.”

Komphela further highlighted that footballers, as public figures, must recognise the immense influence they have over young boys who idolise them.

