Jessica Motaung joins forces with PSL  for  ACA offices in SA

Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has joined forces with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in a bid to have the headquarters of the African Clubs Association (ACA) built in South Africa.

The ACA is a new football body that was formed last year in November by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), with the intention of protecting and promoting the interests of African clubs.

The plan is to create a platform for all the teams on the continent to sit together, analyse the challenges they face, and find solutions.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

