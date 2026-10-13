Kaizer Chiefs coach targets scalp of Stellies in tricky league clash

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz says his side have used the long FIFA break to prepare well for their league encounter against Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

However, the Chiefs coach will hope that the injury crisis he is facing will not affect his team in their mission to collect maximum points against a determined and tricky Stellenbosch side.

Da Cruz will be without Lebohang Maboe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Adolf Mtasingwa, Langelihle Phili and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who are all unavailable due to injury.

Speaking to the media at the Chiefs Village in Naturena on Monday afternoon, Da Cruz said he used the two-week FIFA break to prepare the available players well enough for the tough task against Stellies.

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“We are very well prepared… I am not happy the players are injured, but it is important that we focus on the players available,” Da Cruz said.

“We know it will be a tough game, but after a few days off, the players have trained very well and with a lot of intensity. You know, when there is a break, it is not easy to come back, but we have prepared well.”

Amakhosi may be one of the three teams to remain unbeaten so far in the season, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, but have been blowing hot and cold.

Out of the seven games played, Chiefs have managed three wins and four draws, and are in fourth position, with 13 points.

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“I am very happy with the football we have played; the players understand our game model very well. We have played quality football, but there are weaknesses we have worked on.

“That is efficiency in the box to score more goals, and individual mistakes. We need more clean sheets, and you won’t concede if you don’t make these mistakes,” Da Cruz added.

Da Cruz will hope his side does not make costly errors against coach Gavin Hunt’s side, who will be looking to get a result away from home and continue their winning momentum.